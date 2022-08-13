Man killed in assault in Co Westmeath

A man aged in his 40s has died after an assault in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Gardai said that, following a public order incident, the man was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street in Athlone at around 2.35am on Saturday.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The scene at Church Street is being preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made.

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Investigating gardai are appealing for anyone who may have any footage of the incident to share it with An Garda Siochana; this appeal includes mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage from drivers travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2.45am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.