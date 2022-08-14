Man arrested after almost €400,000 worth of drugs discovered by Gardaí

A man has been arrested after almost €400,000 worth of cannabis plants and herbs were seized by Gardaí.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized the drugs - valued at €398,400 - following a search of a house in Annaghdown, Co Galway on Saturday afternoon August 13.
Gardaí obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at the property.
The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning Sunday August 14 after 10am.
All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations ongoing.
