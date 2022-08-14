Gardai warn of latest banking text message scam

The text message claims to be from AIB but gardai are warning people to be vigilant for this scam.
Gardaí are warning the public to be aware of a current text message scam which purports to be from AIB Bank. This scam could reference any financial institution.
The SMS tells the person to call a number to regarding a transaction. This number will bring them an "AIB agent", who will talk a person through how to cancel the transaction. The fraudster will then extort credit and personal details from the victim.
DO NOT respond to these texts or call this number. If you must call your bank make sure any number matches that which is on the back of your bank card.
Never give away personal data such bank account details, PIN numbers, credit card numbers, passwords, one-time codes, PPS numbers or Eircodes over the phone.
An Garda Síochána advise people not to respond to such texts, to take screenshots of the texts received and delete them and to report it to the bank or relevant company.
An Garda Síochána also appeals to any person who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or any similar scam, and subsequently been a victim of this type of fraud to report it to their local Garda Station.
Further fraud prevention advice can be found here
https://www.garda.ie/en/crime/fraud/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.