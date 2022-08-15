LATEST: Second booster vaccination rollout for pregnant women and over 60s begins today

A second booster vaccination rollout aimed at pregnant women and over 60s has begun today, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has announced.

The initial announcement was made by the HSE last Wednesday, while the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last Thursday that number of Covid-19 outbreaks has doubled in nursing homes, but has fallen in hospitals

The injections are being administered at vaccination centres and at participating pharmacies around the country.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, has urged those eligible to take up the offer.

The President of the Irish Pharmacy Union has said that it is prudent that people book an appointment in advance of attending a pharmacy.

Dermot Twomey, who runs a pharmacy in Cloyne, Co Cork, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that pharmacies across Ireland can have capacity issues, 'and also have other appointments and prescriptions and things to do as well.'

Mr Twomey also said that a lot of people were infected with Covid-19 in recent months, and as a result, they will need to wait before they can get their next vaccine.

He added said that over the next month people in younger age groups will be able to get a second booster.