More power cuts on the way with status orange thunder warning in place

Further electrical power cuts are expected across the country this evening as ESB crews work to restore electricity supply to premises across the country which were cut off after lightning strikes overnight.
The largest power cut affected up to 5,000 homes and premises in Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny.
A status orange thunderstorm warning remains in place until 10 pm tonight for Munster and much of Leinster.
Met Éireann said heavy downpours of hail and rain will occur in places, with some flooding expected.
Its forecast predicts: "Scattered showers this afternoon and evening, turning heavy and thundery in parts of Munster and south Leinster, with a continued risk of flooding".
In light of the warning, people have been reminded to never touch fallen wires and to report faults and damage to 1800 372 999 or 021 238 2410.
