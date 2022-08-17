Search

17 Aug 2022

Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock

Lamb found stuck in mud rescued and returned to flock

A lamb that was rescued “just in time” from drowning in mud has been safely returned to his flock.

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Aug 2022 4:38 PM

A lamb that was rescued “just in time” from drowning in mud has been safely returned to his flock.

The sheep was stuck in mud for several days before being spotted by a dog walker on August 7, and was then pulled to safety by the RSPCA and firefighters.

RSPCA inspector Steph Baines was called to help rescue the sheep by the dog walker who saw the sheep stuck under an overhanging tree on the far side of the bank.

Ms Baines used a reach and rescue pole to try to take hold of the sheep, which “had sunk so far he was breathing bubbles in the mud”.

She said: “Even though he was a lamb, he was still quite big and he was stuck fast.

“I tried applying the hook of the pole around his neck, but because of the angle I was reaching out it was too tight and I realised he would have been hurt.

“We needed to find another way to get to him.”

She then called the Fire and Rescue Service for help, who mobilised a specialist underwater rescue team.

Two fire officers used a raft to travel across the mud, enabling one to “get the sling underneath the lamb’s neck” and pull him safely on board.

Ms Baines added: “As soon as we got him to dry land I got him into the kennel.

“He didn’t put up much of a fight, the poor thing, as he was shattered.”

The lamb was then checked over by a vet before being returned to his flock.

Ms Baines said: “The lamb was exhausted and filthy, but otherwise okay.

“We tried hosing him down, although we didn’t want to get him too wet, so he’ll certainly stand out when he’s back with the flock.

“But there was no doubt he was happy to be out.

“To be honest we got to him just in time as it was going dark.

“I was having to hold my pole under his chin to keep his head above the water.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media