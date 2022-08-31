Search

31 Aug 2022

Gas and electricity prices to increase for PrepayPower customers

Gas and electricity prices to increase for PrepayPower customers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 7:07 PM

Energy provider PrepayPower has announced an increase in gas and electricity prices for consumers.

Electricity prices are to rise by 19% while gas prices will increase by 29% from next month.

The increases will add an additional 339 euro to the average electricity bill and 428 euro to the average gas bill.

It is the latest in a series of energy price rises for customers and comes after the company raised electricity prices in July.

PrepayPower sells electricity and gas to retail customers on a pay-as-you-go basis.

The company has 170,000 electricity customers and 60,000 gas customers in Ireland.

The company said Irish wholesale electricity and gas prices had risen by 10 times their historic norm over the last 18 months.

The company said it is deploying hedging reserves to absorb as much of the increased costs as it can, to shelter customers from much of the wholesale cost inflation.

A spokesman said: “Regrettably, surging international wholesale costs make customer price increases inevitable.

“Were it not for our extensive hedging operations, these increases would have had to be significantly higher.

“We continue to work hard to protect customers to the greatest extent possible from the impact of these international developments.”

The price hike announcement came hours after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan warned that large energy bills are unavoidable for households this winter.

Mr Ryan told RTE that everything would be done to avoid blackouts but said there are no absolute guarantees.

“We can’t be absolutely certain. Equipment breaks but we managed it last winter,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media