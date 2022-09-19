BT Young Scientist Project deadline extended as Ireland take home top prize at EU competition

Winners of the 2022 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi, have scooped first place prize at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) with their project entitled: “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”.

To celebrate the brilliant achievement of Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi, BT Ireland have decided to extend the entry submission deadline for this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023. The new deadline for completed submissions is Monday 3rd, October, at 5pm.

This new deadline will allow as many young people as possible to showcase their STEM skills at the most prestigious exhibition in Europe. Participating students will be in the running to win over 200 prizes across all four categories and age groups. The overall winners will take away the top prize of €7,500 and go on to represent Ireland at EUCYS in Brussels 2023, where they will be in with the chance of taking home Ireland’s 18th first place win.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BTYSTE, said “I am incredibly proud of our BTYSTE 2022 winners, Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi, who represented Ireland so well at this year’s European Union Contest for Young Scientists. To take the first place prize at EUCYS is a tremendous achievement for them and a credit to their supportive families, school and teachers who have helped them along this journey.

“We at BT Ireland have decided to extend the BTYSTE project deadline until Monday October 3rd to celebrate the success of our 2022 winners at the EU Young Scientist Competition. We want to encourage as many students as possible to get their entries in ahead of the new extended deadline and ensure as many people as possible can get their chance to showcase their STEM skills in the RDS this January!”

Aditya Kumar and Aditya Joshi both attributed their EUCYS success to the support from the BTYSTE organisers in the months following their win last January. They said “We’re still in shock at receiving such a positive response in Europe to our project, and we know we would never have made it to Europe if we didn’t take part in BTYSTE last January. We’ve been guided along the way by our school and the BTYSTE team, it’s hard to put into words what winning at EUCYS means to us.

“If anyone was thinking of entering the 2023 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, there is still time, and we highly recommend students all over Ireland take a shot at entering a project in an area of science that excites them.”

Kumar and Joshi, 5th year and 4th year students from Synge Street, Dublin, represented Ireland at EUCYS 2022 which took place in Leiden, Netherlands from 13 - 18 September. They faced stiff competition from hundreds of students representing EU member states and other guest countries, including USA, Canada, and Ukraine.

The Synge Street CBS students triumphed with their project “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem” which proposed a new approach to a mathematical problem unsolved since the 17th century and put forward ways in which it could be applied to contemporary engineering challenges.

BTYSTE Entries must be from second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years. For more information on the BTYSTE 2023, please visit www.btyoungscientist.com.