Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
RENNES V SPURS
BT SPORT1, 5.15PM
SOCCER
REAL BETIS
BT SPORT 3, 5.15PM
SOCCER
DYNAMO ZAGREB V WEST HAM
BT SPORT 2, 5.15PM
SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V NAPOLI
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
NFL
GIANTS @ WASHINGTON
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS,
SOCCER
NEWCASTLE UTD V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM
RUGBY
BRISTOL V SARACENS
BT SPORT 1, 7PM
CYCLING
TOUR OF LUXEMBOURG
EUROSPORT 1, 1.30PM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 7.55AM
RUGBY
ARGENTINA V NEW ZEALAND
SKY SPORTS, 11.05AM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V CRYSTAL PALACE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
CLERMONT V LA ROCHELLE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 8PM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
WEST HAM V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
SPURS V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
TOULON V STADE FRANCAIS
PREMIER
SOCCER
JUVENTUS V AC MILAN
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
