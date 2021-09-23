Search

23/09/2021

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

HORSE RACING
LISTOWEL FESTIVAL
TG4, 1.30PM

GOLF
RYDER CUP PREVIEW
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
CADIZ V BARCELONA
LA LIGA TV, 9PM

SOCCER
CELTIC V RAITH ROVERS
PREMIER SPORT 1, 7.15PM

SOCCER
DUNDEE UTD V HIBERNIAN
PREMIER SPORT 2, 7.15PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

NFL
PANTHERS @ TEXANS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

GOLF
RYDER CUP, DAY 1
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

HORSE RACING
LISTOWEL FESTIVAL
TG4, 1.30PM

SOCCER
ST PAT'S V SHAMROCK RVS
RTE2, 7.30PM

RUGBY
CARDIFF V CONNACHT
TG4, 7.30PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

SOCCER
CHELSEA V MAN CITY
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

GOLF
RYDER CUP, DAY 2
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V ASTON VILLA
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM

SOCCER
BRENTFORD V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V CELL C SHARKS
RTE2, 7PM

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26

GOLF
RYDER CUP, DAY 3
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
ARSENAL V TOTTENHAM
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

RUGBY
TOULOUSE V CLERMONT
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 8PM

TENNIS
LAVER CUP
EUROSPORT 1, 5PM

RUGBY
LONDON IRISH V SALE
BT SPORT 1, 2PM

