Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
HORSE RACING
LISTOWEL FESTIVAL
TG4, 1.30PM
GOLF
RYDER CUP PREVIEW
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
CADIZ V BARCELONA
LA LIGA TV, 9PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V RAITH ROVERS
PREMIER SPORT 1, 7.15PM
SOCCER
DUNDEE UTD V HIBERNIAN
PREMIER SPORT 2, 7.15PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
NFL
PANTHERS @ TEXANS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
GOLF
RYDER CUP, DAY 1
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
HORSE RACING
LISTOWEL FESTIVAL
TG4, 1.30PM
SOCCER
ST PAT'S V SHAMROCK RVS
RTE2, 7.30PM
RUGBY
CARDIFF V CONNACHT
TG4, 7.30PM
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
SOCCER
CHELSEA V MAN CITY
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
GOLF
RYDER CUP, DAY 2
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V ASTON VILLA
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM
SOCCER
BRENTFORD V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V CELL C SHARKS
RTE2, 7PM
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
GOLF
RYDER CUP, DAY 3
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V TOTTENHAM
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
TOULOUSE V CLERMONT
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 8PM
TENNIS
LAVER CUP
EUROSPORT 1, 5PM
RUGBY
LONDON IRISH V SALE
BT SPORT 1, 2PM
"The working conditions in Sligo University Hospital is causing them fatigue and stress which is affecting their health physically and mentally."
