Anglers asked to be wary of hot summer and low water

Inland Fisheries Ireland is asking anglers and the general public to report any sightings of distressed fish, which may be caused by high water temperatures and low water levels.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is also asking anglers to voluntarily cease using ‘keep nets’ during this period to avoid causing unintentional distress to fish kept for long periods.

The public is invited to make reports of fish in distress to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 24 Hour Hotline on 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24. Inland Fisheries Ireland staff will continue to monitor water bodies for any signs of distressed fish in shallow water, but will be able to react more quickly to timely reports received.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “Low water levels and high water temperatures may lead to fish kills. The temperatures are dangerously hot at the moment and fish kills may be unavoidable. In some instances, moving fish may prove too stressful. We would ask anglers practicing catch and release fishing during this hot spell to consider taking a break from fishing entirely until conditions are more favourable.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland is also reminding landowners, industry and farmers that as these low water levels and warm water temperatures put additional pressures on Ireland’s watercourses, there is a reduced amount of oxygen in water. As a result, poor quality discharges to rivers and lakes, such as silage effluent or sewage discharges can put additional demands on the oxygen levels, resulting in pollution incidents and fish kills.

“Landowners are reminded that abstraction of water from rivers and lakes should be carried out in a sustainable manner to ensure sufficient levels are available for other water users and to protect the aquatic habitat.

IFI 2018 Sponsorship Programme Beneficiaries Announced

Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced the beneficiaries of its 2018 Sponsorship Programme, which supports angling events and initiatives across the country.

The scheme will financially support 63 events to be held in Ireland, and a further 10 juvenile and women’s events to be held overseas, to the overall tune of €30,000 with a focus on those which help grow Ireland’s angling tourism product and support novice anglers.

A number of other events around the country will receive assistance from IFI staff during the year, along with promotional support and the use of IFI biosecurity equipment to prevent the spread of invasive species.

This year, the programme will support:

l 19 international angling events which will be held in Ireland

l 10 Irish angling teams travelling overseas to international angling events

l 28 coaching/juvenile events/competitions aimed at novice and young anglers

l 14 national and local angling events held in Ireland for domestic participants

l 2 seminars, which will help the exchange of information, ideas and practical experiences on fisheries management.

The angling initiatives, spanning 22 counties across the country, will be supported through financial aid and, where possible, through resource support from Inland Fisheries Ireland staff members. The Sponsorship Programme was announced in January with applications invited from anglers, angling clubs and organisations nationwide. In total, there were over 100 applications to this year’s programme.

Recreational angling is estimated to contribute over €800 million to Ireland’s economy on an annual basis, supporting upwards of 11,000 jobs.

Angling offers rural communities the opportunity to increase the number of visitors to the area and, in turn, support local business and create jobs by providing a sustainable source of income for both catering and accommodation services.