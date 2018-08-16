Glencar/Manor & Kiltubrid look set for Ladies Final

Next Sunday may be All-Ireland Hurling Final but it is also Leitrim Ladies Senior Semi-Finals with an attractive double header in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Perhaps with a nod to the Hurling Final, it is an early start for the Ladies with favourites & Division 1 champions Glencar/ Manorhamilton facing neighbours Dromahair in a repeat of the Division 1 Final at 11 am with reigning champions St. Joseph's taking on two time Connacht finalists Kiltubrid at 12.30 on Sunday.

They are two intriguing games, made all the more exciting by the results in the group stages so far.

The first round saw Kiltubrid virtually assure themselves of a semi-final spot with a 3-13 to 0-6 defeat of Oughteragh Gaels while Dromahair, just a week after the League final, suffered a surprising 2-15 to 4-5 loss to champions St. Joseph’s.

The defending champions booked their place in the semi-finals when they were held to a draw by Aughawillan, 0-13 to 1-10, but St. Patrick’s Dromahair roared into the semi-finals when they walloped Aughawillan 5-17 to 1-7 in the third round.

The most amazing game of the round saw Glencar/Manorhamilton recover from a ten point gap to draw with Kiltubrid, 4-17 to 6-10 and they booked their place in the semi-finals with a 8-15 to 3-7 win over Oughteragh Gaels.

Make of those results what you will but this Sunday offers very different challenges - Kiltubrid, despite losing Aine Tighe to a season ending injury, are still scoring big and will take some stopping but St. Joseph’s have the experience and mobility to match Kiltubrid.

The other game is more intriguing - Glencar/Manorhamilton look to be on the serious but they will be without Déarbhla Rooney who is contesting the World Youth Boxing Championships next week and that is a loss from the middle of the park.

Dromahair had enough chances to trouble Manor in the League Final but you get the feeling that the League Champions will march into the Final along with Kiltubrid.