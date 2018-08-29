LADIES DAY AS GLORY BECKONS

Next Saturday is Ladies Day on the Leitrim GAA calendar as St. Joseph's and Glencar/ Manorhamilton battle it out for the top prize in the Ladies game in the county.

The meeting of defending champions St. Joseph's and newly crowned Division 1 champions Glencar/Manorhamilton is full of intrigue and Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada looks set to host an epic occasion on Saturday evening (6.30 pm throw-in).

Glencar/Manor are appearing in their first Senior Final but Shane Devaney says they are really looking forward to the big day - “We’ve been knocking on the door last, we lost to St. Joseph’s by a point in the semi-final and it was very disappointing but we are relishing being in the county final. St. Joseph’s are a serious outfit, hopefully it is going to be a good ding-dong battle and let the best team win!”

St. Joseph's manager Joe Murphy is equally eager for the big day - “It is going to be very, very tough, I don’t think there will be a lot in it but we’re quietly confident going into it that if we can play to our full ability, we’ll give a good performance and we’ll see what happens after that.

“We expect it go down to the wire and hopefully, we will be able to come out the right side of it.”

It has all the ingredients of a thriller and after a turmoil filled year for the Ladies game in the county, Saturday's Final can finish the year on a high.

