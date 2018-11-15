Gavin helps Ireland win at Home Nations while Lee wins NIPPO event

Well done to Gavin Donnelly who represented Ireland at the Home Nations competition in Stockport, England recently.

The Irish men’s team were crowned champions with an 8-5 victory over our neighbours Northern Ireland in the final.

Ireland started with the toughest draw vs England and lost out in a decider, this was followed by 10-5 win over Northern Ireland A1 and 9-6 over Wales putting Ireland right back into the running in second place.

Ireland obliterated Scotland A1 14-1 and Northern Ireland 9-6. This put Ireland into a great spot where they faced Scotland A, they beat the Highlanders 10-5 so they topped the group with one loss to England.

Northern Ireland finished second so it was an All Ireland final!

Ireland vs Northern Ireland was very close up until 4-4 where Ireland found another gear to see out the match 8-5. A massive well done to Gavin and the team on their victory!

Lee winning Nippo

Well done to Lee McSharry who defeated Down’s Manny Byrne in the NIPPO Final 8-5.

Lee reached the final at the previous event but the format for NIPPO is like the IPA they play the final the following week To reach the final Lee beat an inform Declan Brennan 7-5 in the semi final.

In the final Lee went 3-0 down but pulled it back to 3-3 and even went 4-3 up. Many replyed and both players were sitting at 5 frames each but Lee found another gear and rolled off the next three frames getting him to 8.

Pub league fixtures

Thursday November 15: Gerties B v Taylor's; Paddy's Green v Gerties A; Duignan's v Carthy's; Friday November 16: Blue Devon v Club F

Premier league fixtures

This week in the LPA Premier League, we have the following fixtures for Group A and Group B:

Fixtures: Niall Sweeney v Declan Beirne, Dave McWeeney v Oisin OConnor, Darren Philips v Adam Casey, Jeremiah Coulter v Lee McSharry, Pat Noone v JJ McVeigh, Paul Christy v Peter Devanney, Richard Shanley v Maurice Cullen, Wayne Kilmartin v Paul Neeson, Games to be played: Maurice Cullen vs Gavin Donnelly, Lee mcSharry vs Paul Christy, Alex Mikelson v Dave Flynn,Brendan Shivnan v Keith Conlon, Shane Prior v Darragh McQuaid, Kevin McWeeney v Raymond Christie, Martin Shanagher v Colm Griffin, Chris Courtney v Clayton Good, Dermot Washinton v Paul Quinn, Jamie Gaffney v John McKenna, John Casey v Bye

To see the results of matches from the Premier League please visit cuescore.com.

Irish Pool Classic at Bush Hotel

On the weekend of November 23-25, the Irish Pool Classic will be held in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on Shannon. There will be events for all ages from U15s to over 50s!

Competitions taking place are: U15, Junior (U18), U23, men’s, ladies and over 50s. The deadline for entry is this Saturday November 17, to enter contact 0868476890

Leitrim Sports star awards

Well done to the Leitrim B team who have been nominated for the Leitrim Sports Stars Special Achievement award for their victory at the All Ireland Intercounty championships. Also well done to Gavin Donnelly who has been nominated for Sports Person of the year for his achievements at Inter-country & international scale.