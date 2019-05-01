Gerties win Leitrim Pool league shield

Gerties Bar of Keshcarrigan were crowned Leitrim Pool Pub League Oliver Lee Shield Champions 2019 after they beat Duignan’s Bar from Drumsna 7-1 in their deciding leg.

Gerties Bar faced Duignan's in the third and deciding leg of the shield final on April 19, in Gerties Bar after Duignan's won the first leg 7-1 and Gerties winning the second leg 7-3. It was all to play for.

In the first session, Gerties started very strong with wins from Richard Shanley and Darren Philips. Gary Moffatt got Gerties their third frame and James Shanley kept the foot down with the following frame.

Duignan's needed to stop the rot and in the final frame of the first session, Tony Rehan played clinical pool to turn the frame and even had a brilliant long pot on the way, to leave the score 4-1.

In the doubles sessions, the Shanley Brothers, Richie and James scored the fifth frame for Gerties leaving them only needing two more for victory. Darren Philips and Gary Moffatt took the next 6.1 with Richard Shanley and Ayden Taz taking out a super finish to get them to the magical 7.

Well done to Duignan's on reaching the Shield final, they played super the first leg and were looking dangerous but Gerties knuckled down and did what was needed to win.

The Man of the Match award was presented to Richard Shanley for his impressive performance across all three legs but he really stepped up in the deciding leg winning four from four.

Well done to Gerties Bar on winning the title a great achievement for a great team.

LPA Pub League Cup

The LPA Pub League Cup Final is going to a deciding third leg following Paddy's leveling the match with an 8-6 win over Taylor’s.

Paddy's started well going 2-0 up but Taylor’s redeemed themselves finishing the first session 3-2. Taylor's took the next 2, 5-2 but Paddy's took one back 5-3.

Taylor's won the first of the third session 6-3 but ended up losing the remaining 4, 8-6 (with the handicap). The final leg takes place this Thursday May 2, in Taylor’s Bar Drumsna in a Race to 8, winner takes all.