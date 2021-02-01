Recall of popular Nestlé product due to excessive amounts of an ingredient

As a precautionary measure, Lactalis Nestlé Chilled Dairy UK is voluntarily recalling Nestle Milkybar Little Treats 330g (6x55g) packs.

The recall notice applies to batches with the use by dates 13/02/2021 and 14/02/2021.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the recall is due to a strong unpleasant salty taste caused by an ingredient which is part of the normal composition but that has been overdosed in the production of these batches. There is no food safety risk but impact on taste can be unpleasant to consumers.

Product: Nestle Milkybar Little Treats 330g (6x55g)

Batch: Use by 13/02/2021 and 14/02/21

Country Of Origin: United Kingdom