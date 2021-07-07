Pandemic Unemployment Payment will close to new entrants from July 8

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will close to all new applicants from tomorrow, Thursday, July 8.
The PUP will remain open to new entrants up to and including the rest of today, July 7.
Any individual who loses employment after July 7 has to apply for a Jobseeker’s payment. The quickest and easiest way to apply for a Jobseeker’s payment is online via MyWelfare.ie.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.