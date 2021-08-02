Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Tragic news as man in his 70s dies following collision in Co Westmeath

Tragic news as man in his 70s dies following collision in Co Westmeath

Tragic news as man in his 70s dies following collision in Co Westmeath

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Westmeath today, Monday,  August 2, 2021.

At approximately 7:50am this morning, Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor, on the R389, Mullingar Road, Kilbeggan.

The driver, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on 09064 98550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie