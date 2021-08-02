Tragic news as man in his 70s dies following collision in Co Westmeath
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Westmeath today, Monday, August 2, 2021.
At approximately 7:50am this morning, Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a tractor, on the R389, Mullingar Road, Kilbeggan.
The driver, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on 09064 98550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
