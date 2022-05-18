Drumsna Golden Age Group host May Madness Ball

CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Declan Roche’s image from the Wildlife and Underwater category, entitled Let Me Out (taken at the Wexford Harbour Quayfront in Co. Wexford) winning the overall Love Your Coast title for 2021.
Pat Gallagher (right) presented with Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year by Tommy Moran, Editor, and Hubert McMorrow, Chairman. Photos: James Molloy
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly’s tweet included a video about the Cabinet decision to support the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital received hundreds of retweets. Pic: Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.