12 Jun 2022

Large detached home in immaculate condition on the market in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

12 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Rarely does a family home of this quality and finish come to the market on the popular residential Willowfield Road in Ballinamore.
Presented in immaculate condition this large detached home is ready to move into and is finished to a very high standard both inside and out. Its gated entrance leads to a concrete driveway and gravelled parking area with manicured lawns front and back.


On opening the Cathedral Arched Front Door you enter a spacious foyer with tasteful tiling, tasteful built in cabinetry and light streaming from the large window on the half landing. Off the foyer is a large sitting room to the front of the property with wooden flooring and a solid fuel stove.
The very spacious living, dining and kitchen area is accessed from the sitting room and the foyer. This bright and tastefully finished space is ideal for entertaining with ample area for additional sitting space together with dining and its impressive and fully fitted kitchen.

CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES


To the rear and accessed from the dining area is a paved area overlooking the rear garden and surrounding countryside.
Also on this level is a separate utility which is nicely fitted with lots of storage space and off this is the downstairs bathroom.
There is also another room off the foyer which could have a variety of uses including playroom, home office or indeed a downstairs bedroom. On the first floor are 3 double bedrooms with the master having a walk-in wardrobe and its own ensuite.


There is a family bathroom (also on this level), it has 4 fixtures with separate bath and shower and enjoys modern tiling and sanitary ware. The site is big and there is an external shed for storage space.


To appreciate all that this property has to offer a new owner please contact Celia in REA Brady to organise an appointment to view.
Email: Celia@reabrady.ie
Tel: 071 9622444

Local News

