Picture Gallery: Four bedroom home with 3 bedroom annexe for sale in Leitrim

Superbly located this 4 bedroom residence with 3 bed annexe, just on the outskirts of historic Jamestown village, occupies a most attractive, elevated private site with pleasant views of Jamestown bridge, River Shannon and environs.
The property offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire a fine family home with the ability to work from home or provide self-catering guest accommodation.
Externally there is a Plant Room/Workshop with an excellent range of large lock up sheds and fuel store.
The home also boasts lovely established undulating gardens, well stocked with a variety of mature trees, shrubberies and hedgerows.
Jamestown has an abundance of natural amenities including country walks, boating, fishing & kayaking on the River Shannon and is a much sought after address, only minutes’ drive from Carrick-on-Shannon.
Viewing, with Sherry FitzGerald Farrell, by prior appointment recommended.
For further information call 071 96 20976.
Email: liam@sffarrell.ie
AMV is €339,950.
