Pictures: Beautiful four bedroom home in sought after area in Leitrim

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful four bedroom detached property located in the much sought after residential area of Dun Ri in Carrick-on-Shannon.
Located to the front of the development in a small cul de sac of just three houses the accommodation comprises of entrance hall with porcelain tiled flooring, reception room with bay window and feature fireplace, large open plan kitchen /diner / reception area with range of wall and base units, granite work surfaces, double doors leading to private rear garden and patio area, utility room and downstairs wc.
Stairs lead to the first floor which comprises of four bedrooms, one with ensuite bathroom and built in wardrobes.
There is off street parking to the front of this property and low maintenance gardens to the front and rear.
Some of the benefits include oil fired central heating, kitchen island, solid wood kitchen and Jacuzzi bath.
Situated within walking distance of all town centre amenities such as shops, restaurants, schools, hotels, cinema, The Dock Theatre and the beautiful walks along the River Shannon this property is in an ideal location.
For viewings call Gallagher Auctioneers, 10 Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon.
Phone: 071 9621000.
Laura Burke, Historian, Tony Bambrick, Ardcarne Graveyard Committee, Ann Murray, Teacher, Cllr Joe Murphy, Stephen Langan, Arlene Gilhooly, Teacher, and Jim Reynolds, Ardcarne Graveyard Committee
Prin Duignan delivering an address at the opening of the Sean MacDiarmada Summer School in Kiltyclogher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.