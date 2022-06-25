Search

25 Jun 2022

Pictures: Beautiful four bedroom home in sought after area in Leitrim

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

25 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful four bedroom detached property located in the much sought after residential area of Dun Ri in Carrick-on-Shannon.


Located to the front of the development in a small cul de sac of just three houses the accommodation comprises of entrance hall with porcelain tiled flooring, reception room with bay window and feature fireplace, large open plan kitchen /diner / reception area with range of wall and base units, granite work surfaces, double doors leading to private rear garden and patio area, utility room and downstairs wc.


Stairs lead to the first floor which comprises of four bedrooms, one with ensuite bathroom and built in wardrobes.
There is off street parking to the front of this property and low maintenance gardens to the front and rear.


Some of the benefits include oil fired central heating, kitchen island, solid wood kitchen and Jacuzzi bath.
Situated within walking distance of all town centre amenities such as shops, restaurants, schools, hotels, cinema, The Dock Theatre and the beautiful walks along the River Shannon this property is in an ideal location.


For viewings call Gallagher Auctioneers, 10 Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon.


Phone: 071 9621000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media