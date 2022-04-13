Drumshanbo to host Midland Motor Club Forest Rally

Rallying will return to Leitrim this May with the news that Drumshanbo will serve as the headquarters for the Midland Motor Club’s Forest Rally on Sunday May 22.

The rally itself will consist of eight stages with a total 55 kilometres through forestry land owned by Coilte in Leitrim & Roscommon. Preparations are well under way in order to run a safe and enjoyable event.

Headquarters for the event will be the Mayflower Hall in Drumshanbo with the service area in the Lough Allen Hotel in the town. The rally will also be round 3 of the Irish Forestry Rally Championship and round 3 of the Motorsport Ireland Junior rally series 2022.

The last rally run by the club was the 2019 Longford multi stages rally and the club missed out in 2021 due to Covid so there is great anticipation among the rally fraternity to have a major motorsport event back in the region.

MMC are based in Longford, Roscommon and Leitrim and run many events from autocross to night navigation trials, autotests to special stages rallies. Regulations for the event will be available next week.