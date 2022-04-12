Search

12 Apr 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Paul Lenehan controls the sliothar in Leitrim's Lory Meagher Cup victory over Longford Picture: Willie Donnellan

Leitrim Sport

12 Apr 2022 6:00 PM

WEDNESDAY APRIL 13

Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final: Leitrim v Mayo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 6.30

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League

Group Gorm Final: Wolfe Tones Óg v Rinn Gaels in Allen Park 6.30

Group Dubh: Drumkeerin v St. Mary's White in Drumkeerin 7.00

Tickets selling fast for Leitrim's clash with London in Ruislip

Fans reminded to buy tickets in advance of Sunday's Connacht SFC first round clash in McGovern Emerald Park

FRIDAY APRIL 15

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Ballintubber 6.00

SATURDAY APRIL 16

Celtic Challenge: Cavan v Leitrim 12.00

SUNDAY APRIL 18

Connacht SFC First Round: London v Leitrim in Emerald McGovern Park Ruislip 2.30. Referee: Martin McNally

Lory Meagher Cup: Cavan v Leitrim in Kingspan Breffni Park 2.00

Leitrim grab injury time winner to defeat neighbours Longford in Lory Meagher Cup

LEITRIM 4-9 LONGFORD 0-20

TUESDAY APRIL 19

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Buí Final: St Francis v Allen Gaels in Allen Park 7.00

FRIDAY APRIL 22

Connacht MFL: Mayo v Leitrim

SATURDAY APRIL 23

Spring League: All games 7.00

Division 1: Drumreilly v Annaduff; St Mary’s v Ballinamore; Aughawillan v Gortletteragh; Carrigallen v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Glencar Manor; Aughnasheelin v Leitrim Gaels

Division 2: Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Glenfarne Kilty; Allen Gaels v Dromahair; Eslin v Fenagh; Aughavas v Cloone

SUNDAY APRIL 24

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Clare in Dromod 1pm

Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Monaghan

Hard not to be envious as Leagues leave Leitrim on the outside looking in

THE LAST POINT

RESULTS

Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim 4-9 Longford 0-20

Spring League

Division 1A: Drumreilly scr Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins w/o; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-16 Aughawillan 3-5; Annaduff 2-6 Gortletteragh 1-7

Division 1B: Leitrim Gaels 1-19 Melvin Gaels 1-9; Mohill 2-13 Carrigallen 1-6; Aughnasheelin 2-11 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-16

Division 2 A: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-12 Kiltubrid 0-16; Drumkeerin 2-8 Bornacoola 1-15; Allen Gaels 3-20 Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-7

Division 2B: Fenagh 2-10 Aughavas 0-11; Ballinaglera 2-17 Eslin 0-5

U19 Development League

Division 1 Final: St Francis 0-10 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-6

Division 2 Final: Rinn Gaels 5-8 St Joseph’s 6-9

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL

Group Dubh: Northern Gaels w/o Drumkeerin scr

Group Ban: Carrick Sarsfields scr St Joseph’s w/o

Group Bui: Clonbroney 0-22 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-21

Group Dearg: Clonguish Og 0-36 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-36

Group Glas: Grattan Gaels 0-38 St Brigid’s 0-12

