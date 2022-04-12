Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Paul Lenehan controls the sliothar in Leitrim's Lory Meagher Cup victory over Longford Picture: Willie Donnellan
WEDNESDAY APRIL 13
Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC Semi-Final: Leitrim v Mayo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 6.30
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Cross Border League
Group Gorm Final: Wolfe Tones Óg v Rinn Gaels in Allen Park 6.30
Group Dubh: Drumkeerin v St. Mary's White in Drumkeerin 7.00
FRIDAY APRIL 15
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Ballintubber 6.00
SATURDAY APRIL 16
Celtic Challenge: Cavan v Leitrim 12.00
SUNDAY APRIL 18
Connacht SFC First Round: London v Leitrim in Emerald McGovern Park Ruislip 2.30. Referee: Martin McNally
Lory Meagher Cup: Cavan v Leitrim in Kingspan Breffni Park 2.00
TUESDAY APRIL 19
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 Group Buí Final: St Francis v Allen Gaels in Allen Park 7.00
FRIDAY APRIL 22
Connacht MFL: Mayo v Leitrim
SATURDAY APRIL 23
Spring League: All games 7.00
Division 1: Drumreilly v Annaduff; St Mary’s v Ballinamore; Aughawillan v Gortletteragh; Carrigallen v Melvin Gaels; Mohill v Glencar Manor; Aughnasheelin v Leitrim Gaels
Division 2: Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Glenfarne Kilty; Allen Gaels v Dromahair; Eslin v Fenagh; Aughavas v Cloone
SUNDAY APRIL 24
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Clare in Dromod 1pm
Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim v Monaghan
RESULTS
Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim 4-9 Longford 0-20
Spring League
Division 1A: Drumreilly scr Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins w/o; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-16 Aughawillan 3-5; Annaduff 2-6 Gortletteragh 1-7
Division 1B: Leitrim Gaels 1-19 Melvin Gaels 1-9; Mohill 2-13 Carrigallen 1-6; Aughnasheelin 2-11 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-16
Division 2 A: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-12 Kiltubrid 0-16; Drumkeerin 2-8 Bornacoola 1-15; Allen Gaels 3-20 Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-7
Division 2B: Fenagh 2-10 Aughavas 0-11; Ballinaglera 2-17 Eslin 0-5
U19 Development League
Division 1 Final: St Francis 0-10 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-6
Division 2 Final: Rinn Gaels 5-8 St Joseph’s 6-9
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL
Group Dubh: Northern Gaels w/o Drumkeerin scr
Group Ban: Carrick Sarsfields scr St Joseph’s w/o
Group Bui: Clonbroney 0-22 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-21
Group Dearg: Clonguish Og 0-36 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-36
Group Glas: Grattan Gaels 0-38 St Brigid’s 0-12
