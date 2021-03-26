No new cases of Covid-19 for Leitrim

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 identified in Leitrim in the 24 hours to midnight on March 25. This leaves the two week total of cases for the county at 16.

In Roscommon there have been 10 new cases of the virus with 100 in the last fortnight, while in Cavan there are 10 new cases of Covid-19 with 86 in the last two weeks.

Donegal has recorded 26 new cases of the virus with a two week total of 418 while in Sligo less than five new cases have been confirmed with 52 in the last two weeks.