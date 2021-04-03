Another episode of illegal dumping in a scenic area

The accompanying pictures show a large amount of household waste and general rubbish dumped in a scenic area near Scardan Waterfall.

The area where the rubbish is dumped is located up behind Tarmon Church near Drumkeerin as you head towards Arigna.

A person who was out walking in what is a beautiful scenic area sent the photos to the Leitrim Observer.

“I am horrified and disgusted that this is being done and it has been like this for quite some time. I felt this needed to be highlighted ,” he said.

If you seen any instances of illegal dumping in the county, contact Leitrim County Council Environment Department: phone: 1890 205 205, email: environment@leitrimcoco.ie