40 new jobs for Sligo town

AT Management, a dynamic and fast-growing revenue generation business today, April 6 announced plans to establish a Sales & Marketing Contact Centre in Sligo, creating 40 jobs this year.

The private company which focuses on revenue generation as a service was established in Leicestershire in the UK in 2007. The company employs 400 people across the UK.

Functions at AT Management’s new contact centre will operate from a 4000 sq. ft. facility in Sligo town, which will include sales teams, team management, campaign management and quality management. The Irish site will initially deliver call centre services back to the UK.

AT Management has relocated Sligo native Steve Robinson, who was an Operations Manager at its Leicester office, to oversee the initial ramp-up of the sales team.

To explore opportunities with AT Management at its Sligo facility visit https://jobsireland.ie/en-US/ job-Details?id=2174501

Tánaiste & Minister for Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation, Leo Varadkar TD said "This new contact centre will create 40 jobs this year in Sligo Town. As we rebuild from the pandemic, I am determined to bring jobs to every county in Ireland so I’m really pleased that AT Management has chosen Sligo for its new facility. I wish the company all the very best with this new chapter."

Vimal Prema, Managing Director at AT Management said “We are looking forward to growing our business in the dynamic region of Sligo and the North West of Ireland, creating jobs and supporting the local economy in growth and providing new opportunities to a diverse workforce.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said “AT Management’s decision to establish a Sales and Marketing Contact Centre in Sligo is very good news, the 40 new roles being created will be of great benefit to the North West Region. I wish AT Management every success with this, its first operation outside the UK.”