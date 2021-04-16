The weekend weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a mostly dry day for the bulk of the country with increasing cloud amounts. The best of the sunshine will be over the eastern half of the country through the morning. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will start to push into Atlantic counties by the afternoon, however, edging slowly eastwards over the country during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times near Atlantic coasts.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures ranging 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

SUNDAY: Generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with patchy mist and some hill and coastal fog. The rain will be at its most persistent in the west and northwest, with drier intervals and perhaps some brief sunny spells occurring in the south and east. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times in near some coasts.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Mist patches too, with hill and coastal fog. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southerly breezes.