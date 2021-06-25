New maps aim to make it easy to explore County Leitrim

Leitrim County Council in conjunction with EZxploring and funded under the Community Resilience Keep Well campaign have launched a series of fun, family-friendly, interactive maps exploring several locations in County Leitrim.

Featuring self-guided walking trails of Carrick-on -Shannon, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton, the maps are designed to allow local people and visitors to easily and safely explore their locality during these Covid times.

Each map tells the unique story of the location. Whilst child-centred, the bite-sized pieces of information presented on the maps provide a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Using EZxploring maps, locals can feel like holidaymakers in their own towns, and visitors will discover so much to love about County Leitrim.

And the fun doesn’t stop there!

Cathaoirleach Cllr Mary Bohan launched the town and playground maps at a kite making workshop in Ballinamore



Leitrim County Council through the Keep Well Fund have also developed the EZxploring Playground Passport for those who fancy exploring all of the amazing playgrounds in County Leitrim.

The Playground Passport map also comes with a list of free family activities located near each playground. Offering a fun day out for all of the family.

These fun and innovative maps are available free of charge from local libraries, tourism, heritage centres and shops across the county.

As part of the launch of these maps, Leitrim County Council will be running a competition over the Summer months for those who complete the self guided walking trails or playground maps.

For further information contact community@leitrimcoco.ie