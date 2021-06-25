New maps aim to make it easy to explore County Leitrim

New maps aim to make it easy to explore County Leitrim

The maps include self-guided walking trails of Carrick-on -Shannon, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim County Council in conjunction with EZxploring and funded under the Community Resilience Keep Well campaign have launched a series of fun, family-friendly, interactive maps exploring several locations in County Leitrim.
Featuring self-guided walking trails of Carrick-on -Shannon, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton, the maps are designed to allow local people and visitors to easily and safely explore their locality during these Covid times.
Each map tells the unique story of the location. Whilst child-centred, the bite-sized pieces of information presented on the maps provide a fun activity for all ages and abilities. Using EZxploring maps, locals can feel like holidaymakers in their own towns, and visitors will discover so much to love about County Leitrim.
And the fun doesn’t stop there!

Cathaoirleach Cllr Mary Bohan launched the town and playground maps at a kite making workshop in Ballinamore


Leitrim County Council through the Keep Well Fund have also developed the EZxploring Playground Passport for those who fancy exploring all of the amazing playgrounds in County Leitrim.
The Playground Passport map also comes with a list of free family activities located near each playground. Offering a fun day out for all of the family.
These fun and innovative maps are available free of charge from local libraries, tourism, heritage centres and shops across the county.
As part of the launch of these maps, Leitrim County Council will be running a competition over the Summer months for those who complete the self guided walking trails or playground maps.
For further information contact community@leitrimcoco.ie

Residents hand in huge amount of submissions on proposed Carrick bypass

BRILLIANT STUFF: Kind gesture from Leitrim locals goes viral

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie