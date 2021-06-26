New Bishop to visit Manorhamilton this Sunday

Dr. Martin Hayes, who was consecrated as the new Bishop of Kilmore last year, will make his first visit to Manorhamilton on this Sunday, June 27 when he will celebrate Mass in St. Clare’s Church at 11.30pm.

Because of the Covid-19 public health restrictive precautions only 50 people will be allowed to attend the Mass, which the Borris, Twomileborris Co. Tipperary native Dr. Hayes will celebrate.



As a result of the Covid-19 restrictions and in line with the usual St. Clare’s Church rotating attendance plan, only parishioners in the following parts of Manorhamilton and townlands may attend – Church Lane, New Line, Old Church Street, Carrick Road, Ross, Ross Lane, Carrickleitrim, Ramooney, Shanvaus, Cornastalk, Cloonaquinn, Bohey, Larkfield Manor, and Creamery Road.

However, Bishop Hayes’s Mass will be streamed live on Churchtv.ie and all who cannot attend are invited to tune in for it.

Meantime starting on July 3, the Saturday evening Mass in St. Clare’s Church will take place at 8pm rather than the usual 7pm for at least the next four months.



The reason for this is because there are so many other local Masses taking place at 7pm on Saturday evenings that priests can’t cover each other at the moment, should it be necessary.