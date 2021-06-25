Visiting restrictions eased at Sligo University Hospital

Changes at Sligo University Hospital in preparation for increase in patients attending with Covid-19

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Sligo University Hospital, in line with national guidance, will be implementing changes to visiting arrangements with effect from Monday 28 June 2021.

From Monday, the hospital will be facilitating one visitor per inpatient each day. Visiting times will be from 6pm to 8pm each day. Only one visit per patient per day can be facilitated at the present time.

Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or Unit in advance.

Visitors will be required to complete a screening checklist regarding COVID-19, prior to visiting the hospital.

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said, “We are delighted to be in a position to re-introduce visiting from Monday. We will be arranging visits by appointment to minimise the risk of COVID-19 to patients, family members and staff.”

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council

His party colleague, Cllr Paddy Farrell, has been elected to the position of Leas Cathaoirleach

It is really important that visitors continue to follow all the public health guidance, including wearing a face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly, during a visit to the hospital.

Sligo University Hospital is also requesting that where possible, approved visitors will have received a COVID-19 vaccination, in order to minimise the risk to patients.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds, with the ward / Unit manager.

Lost manuscript by Leitrim woman is finally published

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Check out the style from the Carrick-on-Shannon Community School debs in 2016

GALLERY: Check out this bargain property for sale in Leitrim!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie