Visiting restrictions eased at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital, in line with national guidance, will be implementing changes to visiting arrangements with effect from Monday 28 June 2021.

From Monday, the hospital will be facilitating one visitor per inpatient each day. Visiting times will be from 6pm to 8pm each day. Only one visit per patient per day can be facilitated at the present time.

Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or Unit in advance.

Visitors will be required to complete a screening checklist regarding COVID-19, prior to visiting the hospital.

Grainne McCann, Hospital Manager said, “We are delighted to be in a position to re-introduce visiting from Monday. We will be arranging visits by appointment to minimise the risk of COVID-19 to patients, family members and staff.”

It is really important that visitors continue to follow all the public health guidance, including wearing a face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly, during a visit to the hospital.

Sligo University Hospital is also requesting that where possible, approved visitors will have received a COVID-19 vaccination, in order to minimise the risk to patients.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds, with the ward / Unit manager.