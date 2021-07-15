Call for bereavement leave to cover misscarriage and still birth

T

Dealing with bereavement

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County Council are writting to the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys and asking that all working mothers and their partners be allowed to take paid leave after suffering a miscarriage or stillbirth.

This bereavement allowance would give employees three days' leave when a pregnancy ends in miscarriage or stillbirth, rather than forcing them to use their sick leave. 

Sinn Féin Cllr Padraig Fallon noted that Sligo County Council asked for Leitrim to back their proposal. He received full support for all Leitrim county councillors.

