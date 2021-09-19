Road closure in Leitrim

Widening works to Annaghgerry Bridge will be taking place
Leitrim County Council has announced that the local road L-82493-0 will be closed from 13th September to 11th October 2021 to facilitate bridge widening works to Annaghgerry Bridge.
Leitrim County Council will endeavour to expedite the works process in order to open the road sooner.
Local access will be in place as far as Annaghgerry bridge and local residents accommodated via pedestrian access.
Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.
