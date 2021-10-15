Temporary road closure in South Leitrim

The closure is to facilitate works on Fawn Bridge
Leitrim County Council has issued a temporary closure order on Local Road L7391 on either side of Fawn Bridge in the townland of Kiltoghert between Leitrim village and Kiltoghert, South Leitrim.
The road will be closed until October 26 to facilitate bridge rehabilitation works to Fawn Bridge.
Local access will be in place as far as Fawn bridge and diversions will be in place and fully signposted.
The alternative routes:
- Travelling from Carrick-on-Shannon to Kiltoghert - turn right off the R280 onto the R209
- Travelling from Leitrim Village to Kiltoghert - turn left off the R280 onto the R209
Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.
