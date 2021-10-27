€4.5m needed to clear Leitrim's LIS roads waiting list

It will take an estimated €4.5m in funding to clear the current Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) waiting list for work on private roads.

At present there are 97 scheme applications on the waiting list and Ballinamore Municipal District meeting heard that a substantial funding allocation will be needed to clear the list in its entirety.

District Engineer, Darragh O'Boyle, pointed out that the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) fund is aimed at completing works on private roads or laneways. Although significant inroads have been made into the waiting list in recent years, Mr O'Boyle warned that the Council can only work within the funding allocated each year. He said it is worth bearing in mind that increasing costs of inputs such as fuel and road surfacing, will probably further impact the amount of schemes that the local authority can complete each year.

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke observed that there seemed to be confusion among the public about Local Improvement Schemes and Community Involvement Schemes.

“There have been advertisements about CIS applications and people have seen them and appear to be confusing this with the LIS,” he said.

“We need to be very clear with people that things have not changed and the LIS is still closed to applications,” he said.

Cllr Brendan Barry acknowledged that “there is confusion” noting that a person who had previously enquired about applying for LIS funding and had subsequently been told that the list is closed to applications, recently informed him he had “gotten the form (for LIS applications) and sent it in”.

“What is happening with these applications? Are they being sent back to people and is it being explained that the LIS is not open to new applications?” said Cllr Barry.

District Engineer, Darragh O'Boyle stressed that LIS and CIS applications are for completely different schemes.

He clarified that LIS funding is for private roads and laneways while CIS funding is for public roads, such as roads in estates which are taken in charge, local roads and public cul-de-sacs.

“At the moment the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is closed to new applications. We have received two tranches of funding this year (totaling just over half a million euro) and this means that there will be 18 schemes on the LIS waiting list, completed (in 2021),” he said.