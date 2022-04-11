Boyle Arts Festival announce 2022 line up

Boyle Arts Festival will open on July 14th and continue until July 23rd - taking place once again over ten days, this year’s exciting line-up is almost complete!

The Festival programme already includes almost forty events, including an impressive mix of live music, visual arts, drama, comedy, interviews, workshops, storytelling, children’s events, readings, guided tours, multicultural events and much more! If you are planning a visit to Boyle this summer, then make it mid-July, so you can enjoy as much of BAF 2022 as possible!

We are back in all our regular venues too and some of the big names to watch out for in the live music genre include Soda Blonde, Something Happens, The Lost Brothers, Lisa Lambe, The Swing Cats and John Carty.

The classical music programme will feature some of the finest contemporary artists in the country, including classical violinist Lynda O’Connor, who along with the ten piece Wolfgang Ensemble will present a spellbinding performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ in the Church of Ireland. Soprano, Sharon Carty will be joined by pianist Jonathan Ware for a magical performance in the same venue and the Celtic Tenors will be in town for a very special concert in St. Joseph’s Church.

Our very popular Lunchtime concerts in King House are back too, featuring students of TU Dublin. We are also delighted to host the second annual King House Piano Commission and this year’s winner, composer Ronan Guilfoyle, will premiere his new work on July 18th.

Watch out for spoken word events with Carole Coleman, Brian Leyden, Gerry Boland, John Mulligan, Una Mannion, Oliver Fallon, and The Naggin of Knowledge.

We will have outrageous comedy from Sharon Mannion and Ian Coppinger, along with atmospheric drama from Beezneez Theatre Company with ‘Unforgiven’. Look out for song trails and performances with Music Generation along with workshops, book launches and many more exciting events still to be announced!

Tickets for a selection of events will soon be available to purchase via our website www.boylearts.com along with further information on dates and venues.

The beautifully restored King House will as always, house the centrepiece of Boyle Arts Festival - the main Visual Exhibition. Curated by Paul McKenna, the theme this year is ‘Past, Present & Future’ and the exhibition features almost 100 of the very best artists from all over Ireland. Several other exhibitions will take place during the Festival and details about these will be published soon.

Local sponsors have been the lifeblood of Boyle Arts Festival since the beginning and it really takes a whole community to make a festival like this a success. In the coming weeks we will set up a GoFundMe page and we are appealing to the business community and residents of Boyle to consider making a donation through this. More details later.



For more information on Boyle Arts Festival 2022 please visit www.boylearts.com email info@boylearts.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.