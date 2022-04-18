Leitrim well placed to trial cycling initiatives

“Leitrim may be better placed than other counties to trial infrastructure and initiatives” for cyclists according to the local authority.
Cllr Sean McGowan suggested the Council take a lead in the “Vision for Cycling in Rural Ireland initiative” spearheaded by a Leitrim woman Jo Sachs-Eldridge.
Director of Services Joseph Gilhooly said, “County Cycle Network plans are currently in development by the NTA and Leitrim County council has been assisting the NTA in this process.
“The NTA are hoping to publish all county cycle maps for public consultation in Autumn 2022. These maps will include 6 types of cycle route (Urban primary and secondary, feeder, tourist/leisure routes, greenways, and interurban routes linking together).
“ In terms of Leitrim taking a lead in rural cycling, any comments would be welcome on any initiatives that are proposed.
“As there are numerous greenways running through the county in both the northern and southern side of the county, along with interurban cycle routes linking these together, Leitrim may be better placed than other counties to trial infrastructure and initiatives that would allow a safe and comfortable environment for cyclists in rural Leitrim and Ireland."
