Darkness Into Light returns in Carrick-on-Shannon on May 7

Set your alarms! Pieta House’s flagship awareness 5K walk/run DARKNESS INTO LIGHT, in partnership with Electric Ireland, is set to return to Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, May 7 at 4.15am.

After two quiet years for the event, this May will see Carrick-on-Shannon and the wider community unite once again to walk in solidarity and show their support for the prevention of suicide and self-harm and the promotion of positive mental health.

Local committee members of Darkness Into Light in Carrick-on-Shannon

Local committee members Cora Nevin, Bernadette Glancy, Siobhán Oates, Breifne Earley, Siobhán Talbot, Marie Gill and Órla McNabola are confident that this year will see DIL Carrick back with a bang.

Be sure to register to take part at darknessintolight.ie. Community Registration Days will take place at Glancy’s SuperValu this Saturday 23rd and next Saturday, 30th April from 10am-6pm for those who wish to register in person.

Registration can also be carried out in The Magnet, Main St., Carrick between now and the event.

DIL Carrick are very fortunate to have the use of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School for the hosting of the event.

“Once again, we are indebted to the people of Carrick, our local businesses and our wider community for their continued support with what is going to be another spectacular event. Online registrations are already flying in - it is clear that people are eager to return to the same buzz in the air that would have previously greeted them in 2019 and in our five years prior,” said volunteer Bernadette Glancy.

The Route

The first 2.5k of DIL Carrick-on-Shannon begins on a flat, lit-up route - beginning at Carrick-on-Shannon Community School and proceeding towards the Castlecara Road. The second half shifts to an uphill walk via Summerhill, continuing around by Kelly’s Foodstore and returning to the school via the Tesco roundabout.

The event will begin in the darkness at 4.15am and will conclude as dawn breaks.

You are invited to walk, run, push the buggy, be dragged by the dog - whatever takes your fancy!

Light refreshments and also cheerful tunes by Eoghan Matthews will await participants on completion of the event.

So, set your alarms!