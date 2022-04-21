Rory O'Connor, Rory's Stories star, will give a talk at the Health & Wellness event in The Landmark Hotel this Sunday hosted by St Mary's Kiltoghert GAA Club.
St Mary's GAA are delighted to announce their Health & Wellness Event at The Landmark Hotel Central, Sunday, 24th April.
They look forward to inviting Jack Kavanagh who talks about life since his spinal cord injury.
Rory O'Connor - Rory's Stories, his mental health journey and the importance of a good laugh!
They have many other speakers who will speak on the following topic's: Motivation, Breaking Boundaries, Challenges of Life, Mental Health, Emotional Wellness, Coaching beyond the sports field, Fitness, Food & Nutrition, Alcohol & Drug Awareness and the importance of reaching out.
St Mary's GAA are inviting you to Register on the link below
https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=2350&intMF_ID=10154#Anchor
Irish author and wellness advocate, Caroline Foran, launches the Energia Get Ireland Growing campaign
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.