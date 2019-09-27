Motorists urged to slow down this morning as localised flooding and fog make driving conditions hazardous
File photo
AA Roadwatch is warning of wet conditions this morning particularly in the west and midlands.
Localised flooding on the verges of rural roads is a particular problem as a result of heavy overnight rain. Please reduce your speed and only drive through standing water if you’re sure it’s not too deep for your vehicle.
Foggy conditions are also causing problems in some areas. Put on your foglights if necessary and remember to switch them off once they are no longer needed.