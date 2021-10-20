Irish government legalises use of e-scooters on public roads

Commenting on the Irish government’s decision to legalise the use of e-scooters on public roads today, Steve Pyer, UK & Ireland Country Manager at e-scooter operator, Spin said: “We welcome the government’s decision to make e-scooters legal for use in Ireland. Responsible e-scooter programme operators like Spin have shown how e-scooter sharing schemes can be run in a way that promotes safe and responsible use that respects the needs of all road users.

With experience of running such projects across the US, the UK and Europe, he said that companies such as Spin are ready to help people in towns and cities across Ireland to learn how e-scooter use can bring benefits for them and for the economy in their own localities.

“Just last month, we organised e-scooter safety demonstration events in both Dublin and Cork where we showed how the latest e-scooter models can be set to sound an alarm once they are illegally ridden on a foot path. The same technology also encourages users to make sure that they park a scooter in a designated area, again through to the use of an audible alarm that sounds until the scooter is parked where it should be," he said.

Mr Pyer also pointed out that one benefit for the the roll out of e-scooter services in Ireland is that authorities can learn from the best practices in running such services in cities and university campuses across the globe, easing the transition for users here.