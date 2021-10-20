Search

20/10/2021

Irish government legalises use of e-scooters on public roads

Irish government legalises use of e-scooters on public roads

Spin organised an e-scooter safety demonstration event at the RDS in Dublin in September for legislators, road safety bodies and the media

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Commenting on the Irish government’s decision to legalise the use of e-scooters on public roads today, Steve Pyer, UK & Ireland Country Manager at e-scooter operator, Spin said: “We welcome the government’s decision to make e-scooters legal for use in Ireland.  Responsible e-scooter programme operators like Spin have shown how e-scooter sharing schemes can be run in a way that promotes safe and responsible use that respects the needs of all road users. 

With experience of running such projects across the US, the UK and Europe, he said that companies such as Spin are ready to help people in towns and cities across Ireland to learn how e-scooter use can bring benefits for them and for the economy in their own localities. 

“Just last month, we organised e-scooter safety demonstration events in both Dublin and Cork where we showed how the latest e-scooter models can be set to sound an alarm once they are illegally ridden on a foot path.  The same technology also encourages users to make sure that they park a scooter in a designated area, again through to the use of an audible alarm that sounds until the scooter is parked where it should be," he said.

Mr Pyer also pointed out that one benefit for the the roll out of e-scooter services in Ireland is that authorities can learn from the best practices in running such services in cities and university campuses across the globe, easing the transition for users here.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media