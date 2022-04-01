Ulster Trout Angling Competition gets underway tomorrow

File photo
The Ulster Trout Angling Championship will take place tomorrow, Saturday, April 9 on Lower Lough Erne.
Fishing boats will launch from Rossigh Slipway on Lower Lough Erne. Users of Rossigh slipway and car park need to be aware of extra congestion and waiting times at this facility.
Waterways Ireland is advising all masters of vessels please keep their wash / wake to a minimum when passing vessels in this area during the competition.
