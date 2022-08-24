Irish-born kicker signs with NFL side

Dublin-born kicker James McCourt has signed for NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dublin-born kicker James McCourt has signed for NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.
We have claimed K James McCourt off of waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.https://t.co/eYU1iDblVd— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 23, 2022
The 24-year-old moved to the US when he was 8 years old and played high school football in the state of Florida before joining Illinois for the 2016 season.
McCourt, who is currently the only kicker on the Florida franchise’s roster, has the opportunity to be the first Irish-born player to compete in the NFL in 37 years.
"It will be a good opportunity for him," Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson said.
The Jacksonville Jaguars begin their NFL season against Washington Commanders on 11 September.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.