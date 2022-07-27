Search

27 Jul 2022

Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland underage star signs for Championship side on loan

Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland underage star signs for Championship side on loan

Republic of Ireland under-21 player Tayo Adaramola has joined EFL Championship side Coventry City on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

27 Jul 2022 5:21 PM

Republic of Ireland under-21 player Tayo Adaramola has joined EFL Championship side Coventry City on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

The 18-year-old left-back made his senior debut for Palace in the FA Cup earlier this year and he was most recently involved with Patrick Vieira's squad in this summer's pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia.

The talented defender, who was named Crystal Palace's under-18 Player of the Season last year, told Coventry's website: “I’m buzzing and I’m excited to be a part of a big club with a great history, so I can’t wait to get started.

“The Gaffer had a big interest in me and a desire to play me. It’s a big club that has been in the Premier League and I believe they can still get to that level, they have good history so I’m excited.

“Like many, I hate losing and I want to win as many games as possible for the fans and the club. The more games we win, the more chance we have to get to the Premier League and that was the first thought on my mind.

“Playing minutes is all you want to do as a footballer because that’s the way you improve, so hopefully I can play as many minutes as possible.

“I’ve had a lot of talks with people close to me and they told me how I need to express myself when I’m playing against top teams in the Championship, so I’m hoping I can learn from that and come in and perform.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media