The Connacht Property Auction achieve 85% at latest public auction

The Connacht Property Auction held their latest public auction on Thursday, July 5 in The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway. A good range of family homes, agricultural lands, builder’s projects, and sites were offered for sale from around the province.

In Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, a well located 3 bed semi-detached property was sold in partnership with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents. No. 20 Amberwood offered the perfect opportunity for first time buyers and was successfully sold in the auction room for €95,000 to a delighted bidder.

In Sligo, 13 acres of top quality agricultural land were sold in partnership with Vincent Egan. The land is located in Ballymote and was subject to strong interest in the lead up to the auction, where the hammer fell on the final bid of €70,000.

A 2 bed semi-detached bungalow located in Ballybane, Galway City, was sold in partnership with RE/MAX Property Experts Galway. The property is an excellent opportunity for first time buyers, families or investors alike and received interested from local buyers in the lead up to the auction and sold for €100,000.

Elsewhere in Mayo, in partnership Tim Quinn and Co Auctioneers the auction team offered to the market a charming, 6 bed property in Bangor Erris, Mayo. This ideally private residence offered endless potential and bidders were quick to try and secure this property. The vendor accepted a bid of €160,000 prior to the live auction event on July 5. While back in Galway a very popular lot in the lead up to the auction event was a beautiful 4 bed detached house in turnkey condition, located in Connemara and brought to market in partnership with Matt O’Sullivan Estate Agent. Beal an Daingean attracted strong interest from both the Irish and UK market in the lead up to the auction and was successfully sold for €245,000.

The Connacht Property Auction are now welcoming entries for their 45 day online auctions and upcoming public auction on September 13. With a large database of registered buyers and the impressive success rate, The Connacht Property Auction are confident their public auctions will continue get the right results for their clients. The auction team are also holding a specialised national ‘Holiday Home Property Auction’ which will take place in Dublin on July 18 and will offer holiday homes from across the country. This specialised auction will be held in The Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin and is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to buy a holiday home in Ireland. The auction team can be contacted on 091 882 121 or log onto www.holidayhomepropertyauction.ie for more information.

Brian Christy, Sales Manager of The Connacht Property Auction noted “the success of our auctions is down to the extensive marketing campaign we undertake in Ireland and abroad in the lead up to the auction while also working in close partnership with our network of 50 local partner estate agents from throughout the province. This combination of both access to the local buying pool and the broader reach of the auction ensures we have the best chance of finding buyers for all properties we offer for sale. We are also the only auction company in Ireland who do not have any entry or marketing fees to enter a property into auction, so the pressure is on us to ensure we get results for our clients.”

