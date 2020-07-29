Make your staycation getaway truly unique with a few nights in this luxury glamping dome

There's no denying that we'll all be happy to see the back of 2020. So far, it's been a year extraordinaries, and that extends to our holiday plans too.

You can't really go abroad, despite the Government's 'Green List', so many people are exploring the vast array of staycation options Ireland has to offer on our doorsteps.

If the idea of a few nights away in your run of the mill, and possibly overpriced, hotel in one of the regular tourist haunts doesn't appeal to you - here's one for your consideration: A geometric glamping dome nestled in the Wicklow countryside.

With all the modern comforts blended seamlessly into a beautiful natural setting, why not swap the hustle and bustle of the city for rolling hillsides, lush green fields, forests and stars, where you will awake each morning to spectacular mountain views and the sounds of nature.

The dome is thoughtfully decorated to reflect and in-keep with its surroundings. Built into the hillside under some Scots Pines, using a mix of locally sourced materials and modern tweaks to compliment the natural setting.

Guests can spend the night in a spacious dome that includes Irish designed Foxford luxury linens, bedding, plush towels, bathrobes, double bed, solar-powered lighting and an outdoor deck, with art deco furniture inside and out.

Separate from the dome built into the woodland is a purpose built, fully equipped kitchenette, shower and WC. This consists of a see-through roof and multi-coloured walls of wood to stay immersed in the trees and nature.

If you want to try something a bit different this summer, then you may have just found what you're looking for.

