Picture gallery: Four bed semi-detached in the heart of Leitrim Village

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are pleased to present to market this spacious 4 bedroom semi-detached property (circa 125 sq.m.) at No 10 Church Road, Leitrim Village which is presented in immaculate condition throughout.
With an AMV of €195,000 this home is ideally suited for use as a starter/family home.
The property is situated in a small development overlooking the river Shannon in the picturesque waterside village of Leitrim & within walking distance of all local shops/services. Accommodation comprises; hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), kitchen/dining room (patio doors), toilet, bathroom (separate shower) & no4 bedrooms (1 en-suite) together with detached garden shed.
Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
For further information contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore
Tel: 0 71964 5555
Email: info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.