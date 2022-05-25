Search

26 May 2022

Housing minister asked 'what planet are you on' as he defends Govt's housing record

Housing minister asked 'what planet he is on' as he defends Govt's housing record

Reporter:

David Power

25 May 2022 11:46 PM

A war of words erupted over the Government's housing policy in the Dáil with Sinn Féín’s Pearse Doherty asking the housing minister Darragh O'Brien “what planet” he is living on. 

However, Minister O'Brien hit back, saying Deputy Doherty and Sinn Fein "opposes everything". 

In the Dáil earlier today, Deputy Doherty raised the Government’s new housing initiative, known as Croí Conaithe, which sets out to support the building of apartments for sale to owner-occupier households in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

The planned scheme aims to bridge the current “viability gap” where the cost of building apartments in these cities is higher than the market sale price.

The scheme plans to deliver up to 5,000 apartments by 2026.

The new State subsidy will see developers secure up to €144,000 in funding for each apartment they build outside the Dublin area.

The Government claims that increasing the supply of owner-occupier apartments frees up housing in the rental sector and can reduce pressure on the rental market, in turn alleviates pressure on our social housing waiting lists.

However, Deputy Doherty said three recent reports had outlined the failures of Government policy on housing. 

He said "extortionate rents continue to soar" as the number of rental properties available decrease. He said the minister was "failing spectacularly". 

He said the Govt has a "bonkers scheme" which will give €450 million of tax payers money to developers to build apartments. Deputy Doherty said only those earning the highest salaries will be able to afford these apartments. 

"The question needs to be asked again Minister, what type of planet are you living on with this type of scheme?" Deputy Doherty said. 

Minister O'Brien said the Government had a 'Housing For All’ Plan, which is funded to the tune of €4bn a year, "which is working" and is "very serious" about increasing supply and delivering affordable homes.

The minister said the proof that the Government's was delivering could be found in the fact that this year would have the highest number of commencements since 2007.

He described the Government's scheme Croí Conaithe as a "targeted measure" which ensures that people can get to own their apartments.

"People can actually own apartments in our five major cities across this country," Minister O'Brien said. 

"Your narrative on every issue is to oppose, oppose, oppose," Minister O'Brien said to Deputy Doherty. 

He said they are delivering more social housing this year than had ever been delivered in the history of the State. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media