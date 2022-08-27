Leitrim property gallery: It's all about location, location, location

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful two bedroom mid terraced house in St Patrick's Park in Carrick-on-Shannon.
The house has been renovated recently boasting all new doors and windows, additional insulation, new oil fired central heating, fitted wardrobes and new carpeting throughout.
Accommodation comprises of entrance porch, reception room, kitchen, utility storage, stairs to first floor comprising of two bedrooms and bathroom.
To the front of the property is a small garden mainly laid to lawn and to the rear of the property is a larger garden (with rear access out onto Breffni Crescent).
The property is within walking distance of all town centre amenities such as school, shops, restaurants, hotels, churches and the River Shannon with all is wonderful walkways is only a short distance.
The local link bus service also passes through St Patrick's Park should one need to avail of this wonderful service.
AMV: €128,000.
For all viewings contact Gallagher Auctioneers: Bernadette, Yvonne or Lucy on 0719621000.
A new survey carried by Sims IVF has highlighted the pressure that young people feel to reach certain milestones in their lives.
