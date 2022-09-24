Ideal home in Leitrim for first time buyers

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents are delighted to bring to market this three bedroom semi detached property located in the waterside village of Keshcarrigan midway between the towns of Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon and situated at No 8 Crannog, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim N41 YT29.
Ready for immediate occupation this property is situated in a quiet residential estate and is ideally suited for first time buyers or for use as a holiday home.
The property comprises of the following accommodation; hallway, open plan kitchen/dining area (patio doors), utility room, living room (open fireplace), downstairs toilet, bathroom, hotpress and three bedrooms (1 en-suite).
Some of the many features include; garden area to front and rear, ready for immediate occupation, B3 Energy rating two parking spaces.
Viewing of this stunning property is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Features
Garden area to front & rear;
Ready for immediate occupation;
B3 Energy rating;
Two parking spaces.
For more information contact: Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 CX52.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
